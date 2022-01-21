Baking soda can even make your sink shine. I’m a cleaning expert, and I use it for a variety of reasons.

MANY OF US DO NOT KNOW WHERE TO START WHEN IT COMES TO DEEP CLEANING OUR HOMES.

It’s difficult to know what will work best for our home with so many products available—from carpet cleaners to detergents to shower bleach.

TikTok’s @Carolina.McCauley, a cleaning expert, suggested that we all have one secret ingredient in our pantries: baking soda.

She demonstrated three different ways to use the everyday item in her video.

Cleaning your carpet was the first suggestion.

Carolina recommends sprinkling baking soda on your rugs and carpets and vacuuming them after a few minutes.

This will aid in the cleaning and deodorization of the surface.

She then moved on to the sink.

She said, “Mix baking soda and dish soap.”

“Apply to your sink and admire its radiance.”

Carolina revealed a sparkling silver surface after scrubbing the sink with the mixture.

Finally, she cleaned her vegetables with baking soda.

All you have to do is combine it with water in a large mixing bowl and soak your produce for a few minutes.

She claimed that this would aid in the removal of pesticides.

Carolina has you covered when it comes to cleaning tips.

She recently shared a video on how to get rid of those pesky stains on their couch in just three easy steps.

To begin, apply a glass cleaner to the stains.

After that, use a “soft sponge” or “scrub fabric” to scrub the area.

Then, using a damp cloth, wipe the area clean and allow it to dry.

The stains should be removed once it’s dried, and your couch should look brand new.

Several people in Carolina’s comment section expressed interest in attempting her suggestion, while others expressed concern that the glass cleaner would discolor the sofa.

