Bam Margera Takes Another Swing at ‘Jackass,’ This Time Blaming It for Addiction Battles

Bam Margera, who starred in the film Jackass, is once again criticizing his former co-stars, this time blaming them for his addiction problems.

Margera claims that he didn’t have any issues with substance abuse or an addiction to various medications like Adderall or narcotic pain killers until he started doing stunts with his other cast members for the TV show and movies, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast (as part of Margera’s suit against the film for his wrongful termination).

“Until I got involved…with the Jackass franchise, I didn’t have any issues with addiction or drug use.”

“It wasn’t until then that I became dependent on Adderall and pain medications to maintain the focus required to meet Defendants’ production schedules for my various television and motion picture projects, as well as to manage the pain associated with the injuries I sustained while performing stunts in those productions,” Bam wrote.

He goes on to say that, while he may be the only one speaking out right now, he isn’t the only one who has struggled with substance abuse issues as a result of the show.

“I am aware that my fellow castmates have openly and privately discussed their own addiction struggles.

Despite my personal observations and knowledge, I do not share those details here because they are personal to them,” he says.

He went on to discuss his mental health problems.

“I have bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder.”

I’ve been on prescription Adderall for over ten years.

I also have a history of anxiety and disordered eating, as well as a history of alcohol abuse dating back to my twenties.

“I first entered a rehabilitation facility in 2009, when I was 30 years old,” he said.

Margera was fired from the set of Jackass 4 earlier this year after failing a pre-production drug test.

He’s made several disparaging remarks about several of his former friends since the development.

His former co-star Steve-O responded to the lawsuit by telling TMZ that Margera’s complaints have nothing to do with the film’s delay in release.

“I swear to you, this man, I adore Bam.”

“I’m not sure how he got anyone to file a lawsuit,” Steve-O said.

“I read it, and it’s ridiculous.”

I mean, it’s ludicrous…

