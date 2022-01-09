BandM has begun selling new £2.50 storage tubs, which are ideal for cleaning up in January.

BandM has begun selling new £2.50 storage tubs, which are ideal for the upcoming January clean-up.

The retailer is offering some assistance to anyone who wants to get a head start on 2022.

Now that Christmas and New Year have passed, it’s time to tackle the January clean-up.

The tree must be cut down, the kitchen must be cleaned thoroughly, and mounds of boxes or wrapping must be sorted for recycling – tasks that are unlikely to bring joy to many people’s hearts.

According to Bristol Live, a retailer is offering some assistance to anyone who wants to start 2022 in a more organized manner.

This month, bargain retailer BandM has launched a set of new £2.50 storage products aimed at those who want to keep their homes in tip-top shape.

“Looking to have a January clean now that the festive period is over?” read a tweet from the official BandM Twitter account.

“Right now, our brilliant (hashtag)OrganiseIt event is going on, with incredible storage solutions to suit any need!”

“These slimline storage tubs are perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your cleaning!”

“Who needs to come in?” says the narrator.

Bristol Live has also provided a list of simple tips for resuming normalcy after the holidays, which include:

