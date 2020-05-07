Banksy donates painting to hospital; auction for British care NOW

Banksy has hung a painting in the foyer of Southampton General Hospital, the British hospital confirms via Twitter on Wednesday. In the fall, the artist’s thanks to hospital staff fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the work will be auctioned for the benefit of the UK’s health care system.

The painting shows a boy who exchanged his Spider-Man and Batman action figures for a nurse’s doll. The work, mainly painted in shades of gray, has an area of ​​1 square meter.

“Our hospital family has been directly affected by the loss of beloved colleagues and friends,” said Paula Head, president of the hospital’s foundation. “The fact that Banksy has chosen us to pay attention to the tremendous contribution that UK health care makes to the fight against the corona virus is an enormous honor.”

The United Kingdom surpassed Italy in May as the European country with the most fatalities from the corona pandemic. The country had nearly 30,000 people who died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Promotions

The work that Banksy donates for the benefit of British health care. (Photo: Instagram / Banksy)

Follow the latest developments around the virus in our live blog.