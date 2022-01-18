Barack Obama Honors Michelle Obama’s 58th Birthday with a Sweet Photo

Barack Obama Shares a Heartfelt Message in Honor of Michelle Obama’s 58th Birthday

Barack Obama is wishing his wife a very happy birthday.

In honor of Michelle Obama’s special day, the former president shared a photo of him planting a kiss on her cheek on Instagram.

Barack captioned a cute photo of the couple on a beach vacation with, “Happy birthday, Michelle.”

“My best friend, my partner, my love…”

Barack Obama (@barackobama) shared a tweet.

Michelle also took some time to commemorate her special day, posting a video tribute to herself and thanking those who wished her a happy birthday via text messages, social media posts, and emails.

“Here’s to a wonderful 58th! Thank you so much for your kind words.

“Every birthday message I received today, whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, meant a lot to me,” Michelle wrote alongside a video of her dancing to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” in front of her big, birthday cake.

“I am incredibly grateful to have such a large number of people rooting for me.

I’m excited to see what the new year holds.

“

Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) shared a tweet.

The birthday photos come just weeks after the former First Lady welcomed the year 2022 with “her boo.”

Michelle captioned the photo, “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year full of happiness, love, and good health!”

Michelle wraps her arms around her husband in the photo, and the two of them pose for the camera while wearing their festive 2022 glasses.

For the occasion, the author of Becoming and Barack Obama wore matching black outfits.

Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) shared a tweet.

Leslie Jones remarked, “Goals!”

Rita Wilson wished everyone a happy New Year.

Barack chose Twitter over Instagram for his 2022 message.

“About 2022, I’m optimistic.”

This year, like 2021, will undoubtedly present challenges.

But we’ve come this far, and I’m still optimistic that we can create a better future together.

On the same day, he tweeted, “Happy New Year.”

I’m optimistic for 2022.

This year, as well as 2021, will undoubtedly be difficult.

But we’ve come this far, and I’m still optimistic that we can create a better future together.

New Year’s greetings!

Watch the video below for more information on the couple.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS

On Instagram, see this photo.

Barack Obama (@barackobama) shared a tweet.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.