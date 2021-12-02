Barbados has replaced Queen Elizabeth as their national hero with Rihanna.

Thanks to a recent honor, Rihanna is now known as “The Right Honorable Rihanna.”

Barbados named the singer and entrepreneur a National Hero.

Here’s everything you need to know about Queen Elizabeth’s involvement.

Rihanna was named a National Hero in her native country on December 30th.

During a ceremony in Bridgetown, where Rihanna grew up, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley bestowed the title on the billionaire singer.

Barbados’ formal separation from the British monarchy and the United Kingdom was also commemorated at the ceremony.

Barbados deposed Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and swore in Dame Sandra Mason, the current Governor-General of Barbados, as its new president.

It’s a tremendous honor to be named a National Hero.

It’s even more significant because, according to Go Barbados, the country of Barbados has only given the title to 11 other citizens in its history, with Rihanna being the second woman to receive it.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Mottley sang the Fenty Beauty founder’s praises.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the designee for National Hero of Barbados,” Mottley said.

“May you continue to shine brightly like a diamond, bringing honor to your country through your words and actions, and doing credit wherever you go.”

The phrase “shine bright like a diamond” was inspired by Rihanna’s 2012 hit song “Diamonds,” in which she sings, “We’re beautiful like diamonds in the skyShine bright like a diamond.”

Apart from Rihanna, Sarah Ann Gill was the only other woman to be named a Barbados National Hero.

Gill died in 1866, but it wasn’t until 1998 that she was named a National Hero.

Barbados commemorated its first National Heroes Day on February 28, 1988, by honoring ten of the island’s most historically significant figures.

Because it was the 100th anniversary of the birth of Sir Grantley Adams, another of Barbados’ National Heroes, the date was chosen.

During the time of slavery in Barbados, Gill was a social and religious figure.

In the early nineteenth century, when the Methodist Church sent missionaries to Barbados, Gill defended and protected them.

She adopted their religion, and when white planters drove the missionaries out of Barbados, she used her home as a church to keep the faith alive…

