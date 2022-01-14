Barbican Hall, Lise Davidsen and Leif Ove Andsnes, review: Sublime – this is sound honed to perfection.

Barbican Hall, Lise Davidsen and Leif Ove Andsnes, review: Sublime – this is sound honed to a fine point.

Grieg, Norway’s favorite son, is performed by two of Norway’s classical giants in a colossal performance.

Is there a metric for national treasure status? Whatever it is, it was off the charts at the Barbican on Thursday night when two of Norway’s classical giants came together for a recital of Grieg, the country’s favorite son.

Following recording sessions in the Arctic Circle, pianist Leif Ove Andsnes and soprano Lise Davidsen have toured their program throughout Europe, culminating in this London concert, which serves as both an arrival and a departure.

Davidsen’s rise has been rapid, taking him from promising young player to full-fledged superstar in just a few years.

Her iceberg voice has smooth edges, a tactile warmth in the lower register, and a steelier brightness in the top register.

Then you hear what’s beneath the surface: the extra power that will still allow Wagner to return to her natural habitat, with Brünnhildes and Isoldes gleaming enticingly on the horizon.

At full power, it’s a weapon capable of launching ships and commanding armies.

This spirit was released by the second half of Wagner and Strauss.

Starting with the metaphysical storm of “Ruhe, meine Seele!” and moving through the impassioned “Cacilie” to the stillness of “Morgen,” an audacious Strauss sequence obliterated everything in its path.

Andsnes – ever discreet, each phrase carefully weighted and shaded – suddenly an entire orchestra swelling behind Davidsen in Wagner’s Wesendonck Lieder.

Though this release was thrilling, it was the Grieg’s more understated quality that made the biggest impression.

These songs, which range from gentle country comedy to nature sketches and emotional snapshots, paint a miniature world.

The liquid call of the nightingale was given to us by Andsnes’ watercolour accompaniments in the Six Songs Op.

48, the glistening trickle of a brook in “Haugtussa (The Mountain Maid),” while Davidsen took on the role of the latter’s tender, awkward narrator, who was experiencing love – and loss – for the first time.

It’s disarming to hear a singer of Davidsen’s power and stature sing with such simplicity, sound whittled to the finest point, and so much ingenuous sweetness.

Folk songs are not far beneath these art songs, and the clarity of these performances allows us to see both, allowing our ears and eyes to travel between worlds in a musical magic-lantern show.

