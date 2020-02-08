@BarbieStyle’s Galentine’s Day Gift Guide Is Girl Boss Goals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Forget Valentine’s Day—it’s time for Galentine’s Day! It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the gal-pals, badass friends and super-inspiring girl bosses in your life. To help you show them how much you love and appreciate them, Barbie—yes, that Barbie!—shared her Galentine’s Day gift picks so you can find the perfect thing for your fellow fabulous females.

And she would know, especially when it comes to being the ultimate girl boss. As an icon and champion of female empowerment, Barbie has run for president six times, beat Neil Armstrong to the moon, and has had over 200 careers and counting in her 60 years on this planet. Lately she’s been burnin’ up the ‘Gram and offering her influence at @BarbieStyle, where her audience is growing by the millions.

So what should you get the girl bosses in your life?

“Show your friends how much you love and appreciate them by giving them something unexpected,” Barbie tells E! News exclusively. For example? “A subscription to Headspace to calm their mind or a night with Airbnb for a quick getaway. These are all fun ideas that will last much longer than flowers or candy!”

Too true! But most of all, don’t forget to take time out for your friends, and highlight their uniqueness however you can. Says Barbie, “We all have busy lives and this gives us an excuse to stop and celebrate our friendship! My friends inspire me so much and I love the idea of surprising them with a gift that they would not buy themselves. Since everyone is so different, I try to find gifts that will celebrate and empower them each in a unique way.”

So gather your girls and get them a gift from Barbie’s picks below!

