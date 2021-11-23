Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Free People, and More are all on sale at Nordstrom this Black Friday.

Up to 40% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Free People, and More at Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

There’s no need to wait; the retailer is offering unbelievable discounts on cult-favorite fashion, beauty, and home items.

Prepare to say goodbye to your Monday blues, because Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale has begun!

Shoppers can save up to 40% on popular styles from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Nike, UGG, Levi’s, Tory Burch, Free People, and more when they use the code 1126.

Nordstrom has you covered, whether you need some new pieces to get you through the holiday season in style or you haven’t made a dent in your gift-giving to-do list.

We’ve rounded up our favorite deals below to get you started on your savings journey, from cozy sweaters and blankets to fashion-forward kicks and hero beauty products!

This lightweight pullover sweater comes in five colors and will keep you warm and stylish all winter.

These timeless slippers are the ideal present for the man in your life!

Get one for yourself and a few as stocking stuffers or present toppers for the beauty lovers in your life with this sale on one of our all-time favorite mascaras.

These booties are so stylish, and they come in a variety of colors to match your wardrobe.

This season, prepare to brave the elements with this windbreaker jacket that is both functional and fashionable.

You’ll have the sweetest dreams in these pajamas, which are made of supersoft brushed hacci knit.

If you don’t have time to self-tan, don’t worry.

We reach for this magical natural-looking tint whenever we need a last-minute glow to look camera-ready before a night out.

Prepare to return to the office or the classroom with this classic leather tote, which features all of the pockets and storage space you could want in a bag!

Just in time for your next holiday party, this faux fur coat will have you looking super posh!

Stock up on these stylish polo shirts or give one to the most stylish man on your gift list.

For the sneakerhead or hypebeast on your gift list!

