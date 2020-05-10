Basilio Sánchez: rewriting the ICU in Cáceres

In days of stricter confinement, when he returned home or left for the hospital, Basilio Sánchez had the impression of living on perpetual night. «There were the same people as at night, the same silence as at night, which is precisely the center of poetry. It was like living inside a spiritual poem, of a poem dedicated to silence or a nocturnal one ”, he says with a calm voice.

Basilio is a poet, in 2018 he won the Loewe Prize with his book «I have inherited a walnut on the tomb of the kings» (Visor), although he does not say it throughout the conversation, out of modesty. Right now he was supposed to be imagining the first lines of a new title, but he still doesn’t have the head for those things, because Basilio is also head of the intensive medicine service at the Cáceres University Hospital Complex. Many more explanations are not necessary.

«I have lived a confinement in reverse, I have spent it in the hospital. Sometimes I have envied creative confinement, to do the pending readings, to write, but I had to turn to the outside, it was what was asked of me. The most creative thing I have had to do has been to manage that there are enough ICU beds », he says. That was enough, there was no room for literature. «I lack the serenity of the spirit, the peace that reading needs, especially poetry. I have never been afraid, I have treated very serious patients of all pathologies, but in this case … We are faced with the fact that our activity is diminished by the fear of becoming infected, or what is worse: infecting our families. And that doesn’t just go away when you come home, it stays. It is difficult », he stresses.

Promotions

He insists that he has never written poems related to medicine, just as he has never recited verses at a medical congress. However, he recognizes that there is something about the poet that is in the doctor who talks to patients, family members, and transmits calm, humanity. You don’t want to write about this, but something will leak, because everything is filtered. «The relationship with pain, with illness, forces you to establish very human and deeply sensitive ties with your surroundings. And that has to be transferred to poetry, “he says.

When everything is over, he will return to the simple, essential pleasures: reading, writing, walks, friends, family. “The world we live in falls apart in a moment, and the only thing that remains is the values ​​of humanity, personal relationships, inner growth,” he says. .