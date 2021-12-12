Bayley gives an update on her injury and when she’ll be back in the ring with WWE.

Bayley tore her ACL in July while working out at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

“The Role Model” has been mostly absent from WWE television since then, though she did provide an update via an Instagram live stream recently.

She didn’t say much about the ACL, other than saying she’d be back “soon.”

“Everyone is asking about my knee,” she said (via WrestleTalk).

“So my knee is great, my leg is great, my ankle is great, my calf is great, my shin is great, and my hip is great.”

It’s only a matter of time, and I’m not going to tell you when because I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when.

But, you know, I’m gonna be back soon, maybe, and y’all better be ready.

“Better be prepared.”

The multi-time women’s champion was unquestionably one of the MVPs of WWE’s ThunderDome era, putting on fantastic matches alongside and against Sasha Banks while holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship for a combined total of 520 days over two reigns.

In an interview with the New York Post in October, Banks discussed Bayley’s rehabilitation.

“It’s so hard and frustrating when I talk to Bayley because she got hurt (ACL injury) a week before we were supposed to go back to the fans.”

So she’s already telling me she hasn’t wrestled in front of a crowd in nearly two years,” Banks explained.

“Can you imagine that feeling? And after someone like her, who has absolutely killed the game and is on top of her game right now, to be taken out like that is so hard to see.”

There’s a reason for everything that happens.

I’m confident she’ll be better than ever when she returns.

I can’t wait for her to return because her mind is more focused than it has ever been.”

The Day 1 event marks WWE’s return to pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.

Check out the show’s complete lineup (so far) below!

WWE’s Bayley Offers Update on Her Injury, When She’ll Return