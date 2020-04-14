B&B owner gives room an animal-themed makeover for just £200

A B&B owner revealed how he transformed a tired bedroom into one worthy of a boutique hotel for just £200.

Ben John Price, 30, from the Forest of Dean, took over a B&B with his partner Kenny, 31, and they soon set to work transforming its bedrooms.

The engineer spent weeks during the coronavirus lockdown giving each of the eight bedrooms a different woodland animal name due to it being in the Welsh countryside – including the likes of owls, foxes and badgers.

He spent just £200 transforming one of the rooms into a beautiful space inspired by sewing, named the Hares Warren room.

‘I’m an engineer by trade but I have a very big passion for interior design and creating quirky furniture designs,’ he said, speaking to money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk. ‘In February 2020, I took over a restaurant and eight bedroom B&B.

Ben upcycled where and as much as he could, and decided on making it a sewing related room.

‘I found old cotton reels to use as handles on the Singer sewing machine, and made the cotton reel side tables from bits I had left over from older pieces of furniture,’ he explained.

‘I found a lovely print on eBay from Wonderland prints and made as much of the furniture as I possibly could from things I found around the house.

‘The prints in all cost me around £40, the wallpaper was £11, the lamps were £25, the throws, cushions and lampshade cost around £30, and the curtains cost £60.

He continued: ‘I reused parts of furniture to create new pieces, like top hat lamp shades and suitcase shelves to name a few pieces. I wanted to make the rooms as quirky and as memorable as possible.’

Ben says that although he’s had to shut down due to coronavirus, the lockdown has given him a chance to transform the space.

‘The lockdown has actually given me a chance to renovate every room,’ he added. ‘Having to close was a shame as it’s a very new venture, but it will be ready once this passes over and hopefully we will get plenty of bookings.

‘I spend every day off I have at the B&B renovating the rooms. Everything I need is still getting delivered.

‘I could spend from 7am to 10pm daily working on the rooms! My top tip would be to be daring, creative, unique…and think outside the box.’

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, commented: ‘If you’re always looking on Pinterest at luxury hotel rooms and wishing you could bring a bit of that five-star touch to your own home, take inspiration from Ben’s amazing B&B.

‘The Hares Warren room has such a distinct feel that it’s hard to believe he managed to pull it off for just £200.’

‘Watch YouTube for tips on up-cycling, buy budget materials on eBay and look around your home for things you already have to keep your own bedroom transformation wallet-friendly.’