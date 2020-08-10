BBC star Louis Theroux reveals he often pops to the loo for a power nap at work

BBC star Louis Theroux says he often pops to the loo for a power nap while at work.

And he reckons all workers should get to use sleep booths.

The documentary maker also said his wife won’t let him drive after lunch in case he drops off at the wheel.

Theroux, 50, said: “As I have got older I found that a little nap in the day, if I can get away with it, always helps.

“The BBC used to have these toilets where if you didn’t move then after three minutes the lights would go off.

“I kind of lean my head forward on my chin or even a hand on my chin and within a minute I would be out.

“And then after about ten minutes I would wake up — usually with some drool on my chin.

“In my utopian society at work you would have a sleep booth.”

The dad-of-three, wed to Nancy, told the Joe Wicks podcast: “She thinks I sleep too easily.”

