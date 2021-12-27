BBC1’s Around the World in 80 Days isn’t quite as entertaining as it should be.

BBC1’s Around the World in 80 Days: Not as much fun as it should be

This version of the story revolves around race, gender, and class politics, after all, it is about a wealthy, white Englishman who treats the entire world as his personal holiday resort.

Around the World in 80 Days, also known as “Phileas Fogg’s Sherlock-Inspired Glow-Up,” is the BBC’s big family drama this season.

You expected Benedict Cumberbatch to appear out of nowhere in this new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel, from the rousing music (by none other than Hans Zimmer) to the stylish camerawork and snappy editing.

Instead, David Tennant plays a glum, disillusioned Fogg, who, rattled by a mysterious postcard bearing the accusation “Coward” and bored by life in the stuffy upper echelons of British society, sets out to circumnavigate the globe.

Instead of being pursued by Detective Fix, Fogg was joined by feisty journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch), and his roguish valet, Passepartout, was played by Ibrahim Koma.

The cast is diverse, and the first two episodes (shown as a double bill) suggested that race, gender, and class politics would be central to this adaptation of a story about a wealthy, white Englishman who treats the entire world as his personal holiday resort.

The budget was immediately apparent, with lavish sets and lush visuals reminiscent of His Dark Materials, as well as a Game of Thrones-style opening credits sequence.

Meanwhile, the central trio – Fogg with a point to prove, Fix with a glass ceiling to shatter, and Passepartout with a past to escape – had a fun dynamic.

However, once the adventure began, it was not nearly as enjoyable as it should have been.

The first episode’s obstacle – a crumbling railway bridge – came with a traumatic death, whereas the second episode’s obstacle – a crumbling railway bridge – was narratively (and literally) extremely slow-moving.

This trip felt much longer than 80 days, despite the fact that it should have been a riot.

