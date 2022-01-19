BBC3’s Stalkers, review: Sensitive and urgent

BBC3’s Stalkers, starring Stacey Dooley, is a sensitive and urgent drama.

Dooley meets women who have been stalked by ex-partners in the first of two films.

Sabrina, 25, refused to believe it was her ex Jazz who was sending her threatening text messages; “everyone was telling me it was probably him, but I just didn’t [want to believe it],” she explained to Stacey Dooley in her two-part documentary Stalkers.

Ex-partner stalking is the most common type, but Sabrina didn’t realize who was behind her months of agony until she saw CCTV footage of Jazz staking out her house from a nearby pub garden.

“You don’t want to believe that the person you once loved, with whom you were really intimate and shared a bed, could be this malicious,” Stacey says.

Stalkers sought to highlight the importance of early intervention in a crime that appears to have escalation built in by following Cheshire police, one of the country’s only forces with a dedicated stalking unit.

Harassment builds up over time, and context is crucial – but it’s notoriously difficult to charge stalkers because they can start with seemingly innocuous behavior.

It can be difficult for victims to imagine their ordeal coming to an end, just as it can be difficult to say where stalking begins.

Sabrina got the news that her ex-husband had pled guilty as the show came to a close; relief radiated from her face as she hung up the phone.

Yet, only two weeks later, she informed Stacey that he had applied for a job with her firm.

Sabrina explained, “It’s just another game – just to say, I’m still here.”

“It’s just that I’m back where I started.”

It’s completely destroyed me.”

Dooley was warm and sympathetic, and her close proximity to the interviewees in terms of age and gender resulted in some particularly touching moments of connection.

While anyone can be a victim of stalking, women are twice as likely as men to be victims at some point in their lives, so it’s understandable that the first episode focused on female victims.

The second will focus on criminal motivations as well as the consequences of their actions, with stalking serving as a precursor to most.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Stacey Dooley: Stalkers, BBC3, review: Sensitive and urgent