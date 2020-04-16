‘Be smart with your time’: Tips for doing a post-grad while working, from people who’ve been there

THE CURRENT CRISIS has thrown a lot of things into disarray. People across Ireland, and the world, are working from home, and many of them are facing significant changes to their working situation too.

For anyone considering going back to further study, the prospect of balancing personal life, college life and work life becomes even more complicated as we adjust to our new ‘normal’.

While this way of living is new for us all, there’s expertise to be gained from past and present post-grad and Master’s students about one common college experience: studying while working.

We spoke to eight students to find out first-hand their tips for balancing the two – from using a colour-coded calendar to creating a study routine.

Here’s what they had to say…

1. Be smart with how you spend your time

It’s all about making time and making sure you keep on top of things. I think the key thing here is being super organised. On the days I have lectures in the college, I leave work a little early so I can cross the city without being stressed and have time to chill before starting evening classes. My manager is very understanding of that.

Aurelie Sicard, part-time MSc in Interactive Digital Media

2. Know that other things will have to take a back seat

Completing a post-grad while working is a huge undertaking. If you’re going to take it on, other things in your life might have to take a back seat. Understand that before you undertake the course and know what you are willing to compromise on.

You might also find that your circumstances change mid-course, for example with a new job. If you find that the workload is too much, ask the Course Director about your options. Many post-graduate courses will allow you to defer modules until a later date so you don’t become overwhelmed.

Aoife O’Donnell, part-time MA in Training & Education



Source: Griffith College

3. Have a good think about the career you want

Looking back, I honestly have no clue how I managed to work full-time, do a Master’s part-time in a different county, intern and finish my course with my dream job in sight. But if you really want something, you’ll find a way to make it work. Research the course and make sure it’s everything you want from a post-grad – and really think about the career you want.

I cannot emphasise enough how helpful my lecturers were during my studies. Most of them work in the media industry as well as lecture, and all of them understand the stress that doing a post-grad can put on a person. Towards the end of my studies, I couldn’t find the time to do my assignments between work, commuting and attending classes. I spoke with the Head of Journalism, created a plan that would suit both me and the college and was able to complete my masters whilst also keeping my job.

Debbie Ridgard, part-time MA in TV and Radio Journalism



Source: Griffith College

4. Be disciplined

You have to have discipline and focus. Try to create a study routine, and keep in mind that this time will pass quickly – it’ll be worth dedicating yourself to it.

Camila Oliveira, part-time MSc in International Business Management

5. Dedicate one day of the week to assignments

I would completely recommend doing a postgraduate degree to prospective students. Undeniably, it is tough balancing work and study, but you gain a massive sense of achievement. It shows potential employers your time management skills and determination.

I dedicated my Sundays to working on my assignments. I found if I worked on assignments during the week after work, on top of my three evenings of college, my brain would just stop functioning. I spent Saturdays attempting to have somewhat of a social life. This worked well for me. Once I assigned a designated day, I didn’t guilt myself for not studying during the week.

Shannon Hearty, part-time LLM in International Human Rights Law

6. Use an organisation system that works for you

I’ve been using the Google Calendar app on my phone to add tasks and events. I adopted this practice from work, and so far this has been a huge help. I can colour code tasks, set reminders and organise my time effectively in a way that’s easy to visualize and, most importantly, easy to stick to.

Gavan O’Reilly, part-time MSc in Procurement & Supply Chain Management



Source: Griffith College

7. Study something you have an interest in

Try to study something you really enjoy and it won’t feel like such hard work. The lecturers and course facilitators in Griffith College were really supportive and excellent too, so I’d say engage in the process as much as possible and ask for help when you need it as they understand the pressure people are under when working full time and studying.

Laura Pomphrett, Higher Diploma in Arts in Drama Education

8. Embrace your new lifestyle – and don’t be afraid to ask for support

Know that you will need to make sacrifices. The earlier you embrace this, the easier it will be to adjust. Make sure you tell your friends and family so that they can support you. Often that support needs to be withholding an invite to the pub or bringing you snacks in the middle of a study session. Being strict with your time is critical to balancing doing a post-grad while working full-time.

Deborah Kinsella, part-time MBA in International Business

At Griffith College, there’s a postgraduate to suit everyone – whatever your schedule and lifestyle. There’s a great offering of industry-focused courses that can be done full-time, part-time, online or through blended learning, so you can find the one that’s right for you. Take a look at what’s on offer here.