‘Beach Life,’ Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Show Off Their Sexy Swim Style

Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Show Off Their ‘Beach Life’ Swim Style

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are soaking up the sun in the Turks and Caicos Islands in style, just like their mother and daughter.

On Wednesday, January 12, the 67-year-old model took to Instagram to flaunt her sporty swimsuit — and killer accessory game.

“I never brush my hair, I just beach comb! It’s the (hashtag)beachlife for me,” the actress captioned her photo, which she paired with a printed sarong and a wide-brimmed hat.

It didn’t take long for fans to respond in the comments section, with many praising Christie’s brush-free lifestyle.

“I’ve decided not to brush my hair either (hashtag)bedhead,” wrote one user, while another added, “I wash my hair once a week.”

The less heat or brushing that is applied, the better.”

Others couldn’t stop remarking on the Sports Illustrated model’s stunning appearance.

“Whistle whistle hello sexy hottie,” one fan said, while another said, “Christie Brinkley, you are exquisitely beautiful.”

Sailor shared a sultry vacation photo on Instagram the same day, proving that good looks and a flair for fashion run in the family.

“Yes!” she captioned a series of photos of herself atop a rocky outcropping.

While fans poured in to tell her she was “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” Sailor took to Instagram Stories to address her body insecurities.

“I’ve always had strong, well-proportioned legs.”

I’ve been doing it since I was a child.

Whatever happened, I came out of the womb with a lot of leg muscle.

“At 7 years old, my calves looked like I was a marathon bike racer,” she wrote beneath a photo of herself in a bikini.

“It’s always been difficult for me not to compare myself to women with thin dainty legs,” she says.

Sailor continued, “I hated how my legs looked at first and considered going on a diet or stopping running,” but she decided to “switch her mindset.”

“I reminded myself how fortunate I am to have these two healthy, strong legs.”

How proud I am of how hard I work every day in the gym, and how.

