Aren’t Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown and Raiven Adams married?

On January 16, 2022, ALASKAN Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams tied the knot.

After years of ups and downs in their relationship, the reality TV couple’s wedding news comes as a relief.

After announcing their engagement in 2019, Bear Brown and Raiven Adams married on January 16th, 2022.

“I’ve loved Raiven for a long time, and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Bear told PEOPLE.

“She is the most stunning woman I’ve ever seen, and she never ceases to amaze me!” “I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat in the house!”

“I’m looking forward to starting a family, a life, and a home with Raiven; she’s the love of my life, and my heart belongs to her and only her.”

“We were overjoyed that our friends and family were able to attend,” Raiven said.

Bear seemed very appealing, and I’m grateful for the family we’ve created.”

Bear Brown is the star of Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People, a show about a family attempting to navigate the wilderness while avoiding modern society.

On April 1, 2021, Bear announced his departure from the series, citing “events” he couldn’t discuss at the time online.

Fans hoped it was a joke on April Fool’s Day.

Later, he confirmed that it was a “bad taste” April Fool’s joke.

He wrote, “Please accept my apologies! I’m not leaving the show I intend to film until I’m an old man!!!”

Bear’s brother’s wedding brought them together in 2018.

Raiven was assisting her mother, Kassidy, the event’s photographer, who had been hired.

“Raiven occasionally assists her mother with weddings and other photoshoots,” Bear once told People.

In August of this year, the couple made their relationship public, and shortly after, they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Just two weeks later, they called it quits.

Raven took to Instagram yet again to express her displeasure with the couple’s split, this time without elaborating on the reasons for their split.

“For a long time, I’ve been debating what I should do.

This is what I’d like to say:

She wrote, “I believe that this life is far too demanding for me.”

“There has been a great deal of controversy, articles, and harassment.”

“These are the jerks who have nothing better to do.”

“For that reason, as well as a few others, bear and I have decided to keep our friendship.”

“Every now and then, two people are meant to be in each other’s lives, but not in the way they expected.

“It’s all in your head…,” says the narrator.

