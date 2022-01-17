Bear Brown, the star of Alaskan Bush People, marries Raiven Adams, the baby’s mother, nearly a year after Billy’s untimely death.

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams, both of the ALASKAN Bush People, have married in a ceremony attended by friends and family.

River is the couple’s one-year-old son, and they were engaged in 2019 before a brief split.

“It feels great to be a married man,” Bear told PEOPLE. “I’ve loved Raiven for a long time, and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife.”

“She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, and she continues to take my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat in the house!”

“I’m excited to start a family, a home, and a life with Raiven; she’s the love of my life, and my heart belongs to her and her alone.”

“Was so happy to have our friends and family who were able to make it,” Raiven continued.

Bear appeared to be very attractive, and I’m thankful for the family we’ve formed.”