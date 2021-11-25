Bears vs. Vikings NFL Thanksgiving Game: Time, Channel, and How to Watch

Bears vs. Vikings NFL Thanksgiving Game: When, Where, and How to Watch

Thanksgiving has arrived, which means it’s football season.

The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions in the first of three NFL games on Thursday.

At 12:30 p.m., the first Thanksgiving Day game will begin.

Fox, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

It’s also available to watch on the NFL App, FoxSports.com, and Yahoo Sports App.

Both teams have suffered defeats in their previous games.

The Bears were defeated 16-13 by the Baltimore Ravens, dropping their record to 3-7.

Following rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ rib injury on Sunday, Andy Dalton will take over at quarterback.

Dalton has played in four games this season, two of which he started, and has thrown for 471 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

“Just going over everything and making sure we’re on the same page as far as how we want things to run and how we want to execute on some of these plays,” Dalton said, according to the team’s official website.

“There are a lot of walkthroughs, a lot of just talking through it, and a lot of mental stuff that you go through in a short week.”

All of that is extremely important in the build-up to Thursday’s game.”

This season, the Lions have yet to win a game, going 0-9-1.

The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was nearly two weeks ago.

The Lions were defeated 13-10 by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but D’Andre Swift, who rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries, had a big game.

According to reports, Lions quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn are fighting.

Goff, on the other hand, made it clear that this is not the case.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Goff said, “I was just told about that.”

“I’m not sure where you got that.”

We have a fantastic working relationship.

I communicate with him on a daily basis.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Lynn said after being replaced as play-caller by Dan Campbell, the team’s head coach.

Lynn stated, “I don’t see it as a demotion.”

“I’ve been in Dan’s shoes, and if I were 0-8 and needed to spark my team, to be honest with you, I probably would’ve done the same thing, and I have.”

I’d be a liar…

NFL Thanksgiving Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bears vs. Lions