Bears vs. Vikings on ‘Sunday Night Football’: When, Where, and How to Watch

Bears vs. Packers on 'Sunday Night Football': When, Where, and How to Watch

The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season tonight.

The Packers have a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football after winning the first game earlier this season.

At 8:20 p.m., the game will start.

ET on NBC, as well as Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC App, the NFL App, and the Yahoo Sports App.

Last week, the Bears (4-8) were defeated 33-22 by the Arizona Cardinals, and a win tonight will keep their playoff hopes alive.

Nagy has been chastised by Bears fans all season for the team’s performance and his handling of the quarterback situation.

There were rumors that Nagy would be fired following the Bears’ victory over the Detroit Lions in the Thanksgiving game.

“My focus is on these players and Detroit, and that’s it,” Nagy said before the game, according to ESPN.

These players have performed admirably.

They’ve been fantastic.

After a loss like [Sunday’s to the Baltimore Ravens], you have this quick turnaround, and now you’re here.

All we can do now is focus on the present and do everything we can.

“Thursday will arrive in a flash.”

If the Packers (9-3) win today and the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers lose, they will have clinched a postseason berth.

They’ll also get closer to winning the NFC North by pulling away from the Minnesota Vikings.

As Aaron Rodgers recovers from a toe injury, this is the one thing to keep an eye on.

The injury is expected to keep him out the rest of the season, according to ESPN.

“I’ll see how it reacts when I get back out there and play on Sunday,” Rodgers said on Wednesday.

“However, the opportunity to heal and not do anything for the past ten days has been extremely beneficial.”

That has been extremely beneficial.

So we’re hoping to get through this.” The Packers are also in second place in the NFC North, one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot.

There is one seed.

