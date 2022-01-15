Beatrice will not have to take a stand if Charles ignores questions about Andrew’s exile, according to the latest news from Queen Elizabeth.

Beatrice will not have to take a stand as Charles ignores questions about Andrew’s exile, according to the latest news from Queen Elizabeth.

It has been claimed that the Queen stripped Prince Andrew of his title because she was afraid that failing to do so would DESTROY the royal family.

The Queen sensationally STRIPPED the Duke of York of his military and HRH honours in the wake of his sex assault scandal.

Buckingham Palace revealed the shocking news on Thursday evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen felt she had no choice but to make the “ruthless and swift” decision for the good of the Royal Family as an institution.

Her Majesty is said to have “widely discussed” what to do with Andrew with her family, with Prince Charles and Prince William said to have played a “key role” in influencing the final decision she made on Wednesday.

Prince Andrew was summoned to Windsor Castle for a 90-minute meeting with the Queen yesterday, accompanied by his personal lawyer Gary Bloxsome, who was reportedly unable to enter the building and was forced to wait in the car.

According to a source close to Andrew, he will continue to fight in his civil case with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually abused when she was 17 years old.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” the source insisted, “and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims.”

“I believe this is the end of Andrew,” the Queen’s ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter said last night.

I don’t think there’s any way out.

“It was clear that the Queen was awaiting the judge’s decision.”

“It’s the right decision, and it’s unavoidable.

For the Queen, it would have been difficult.

She is a mother and the President of the United States.”

It has been confirmed that he will not lose his £300,000-a-year security detail.

