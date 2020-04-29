Beau Clark Finally Proposed to Stassi Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules & We’re Swooning!

They’re engaged!

On tonight’s all-new Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as Beau Clark finally proposed to eager-to-be engaged girlfriend Stassi Schroeder. As E! readers surely know, back in July 2019, Beau got down on one knee and popped the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.

Of course, the Bravolebrity said yes. So, let’s get into the specifics…

Under the guise of mausoleum shopping, Stassi and Beau strolled through the famed cemetery before sitting down on bench. This wasn’t any random bench as, next to it, Beau had a good friend hide the engagement ring inside a tiny urn.

“Wonder what that is? Do you see that? Is that an urn?” Beau asked to his unsuspecting love. As Stassi speculated that it was a bell, Beau got down on one knee, grabbed the urn and said, “Stassi.”

“Shut the f–k up,” the Next Level Basic author interrupted.

“I love you so much. You’ve literally turned my world upside down, in the best way possible,” Beau continued. “There’s nobody else that I want to spend the rest of my life with. And, will you take this ring and will you marry me?”

Before giving an answer, a shocked Stassi grabbed the ring to put on. Eventually, she said yes—and several “oh my gods.”

“I’m f–king engaged, motherf–kers! Look at that,” a gleeful Stassi said to the Pump Rules camera as she showed off her vintage sparkler.

Speaking of the ring, a family heirloom from Beau’s dad and aunt, Stassi told her fiancé it couldn’t be more perfect. “This is so cool! I get to wear this all the time,” she quipped while fighting back tears.

Later on, Stassi declared this was “the best of my life.”

After calling their friends, the engaged couple packed up their things and made their way to Lisa Vanderpump‘s estate for an engagement party. Unfortunately, while en route, Beau received a heated text from Kristen Doute‘s ex boyfriend, Brian Carter.

“Don’t forget to thank Kristen for hooking you guys up,” a text message from Carter flashed on the screen. “She made it happen and now you and Stassi treat her like s–t. That’s some cold blooded s–t right there.”

As fans of the show surely know, Kristen is the one who introduced Stassi and Beau. Unfortunately, due to her ongoing drama with Stassi, she was purposefully left out of the proposal plan and subsequent celebration.

Thankfully, Stassi was able to ignore the drama as she had one last surprise to enjoy. Upon arriving at Villa Rosa, the former SURver was greeted by Lisa, her friends and her family from out of town.

The morning after their engagement, Stassi revealed she wanted a “small, intimate, romantic, wedding in Italy.” Although Stassi thought she’d be a “chill bride,” she admitted that she’s really a “demon” bride.

“The world is my f–king oyster because of this right here,” she joked in a confessional.

Congrats again to the happy couple!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

