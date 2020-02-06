Beauty enthusiasts go wild for ‘amazing’ £1.50 Primark dupe of MAC’s Velvet Teddy lipstick

British shoppers have praised a £1.50 lipstick that they claim is almost identical to one sold by beauty giant MAC – but is a fraction of the price.

Primark’s You Do You Babe matte lipstick is drawing comparisons to the Velvet Teddy shade sold by MAC.

Posting to Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, customer Kira Astley, from Hull, told how the ‘amazing’ budget version is ‘very similar’ to its expensive counterpart, which will set make-up lovers back £17.50.

Social media users were quick to share their excitement for the cheaper cosmetic, adding that they’ll be rushing out to buy the beauty product.

The happy shopper penned: ‘If anyone uses MAC Velvet Teddy – I have spotted these in Primark and they are AMAZING.’

‘Very similar and for £1.50, they are a bargain!’

She shared a picture of the two lipsticks – You Do You Babe and Velvet Touch – side-by-side to show the similar matte finishes.

Kira continued: ‘They stayed on throughout my 10 hour shift at work without budging. I’m surprised how good they are.’

Shoppers took to the comments section and told how they are desperate to get their hands on the bargain product, with one writing: ‘Thanks for the tip! I love Velvet Teddy.’

‘The Primark ones are cruelty free as well – double win!’ a second enthused, while a third added: ‘I have this one and it’s fab.’

A further excited shopper commented: ‘Ooo I’ll give it a try.’

It comes after bargain-lovers went wild for a New Look perfume, claiming it was the perfect dupe for Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle.

Lou Amy, from Norwich, said the £4.99 bottle from New Look, called ‘Blush’, smelled just like the £113 designer perfume.

Explaining that she usually spent over £100 on the original perfume, Lou said she was ‘seriously impressed’ by the New Look offering and took to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group to share her find.

Those who knew of the dupe confirmed it indeed smelled exactly like Coco Mademoiselle, and admitted they had been dreaming of finding a cheaper version.