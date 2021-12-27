‘Beauty Fades, but Dumb Is Forever,’ Nina Dobrev says of her mother’s dating advice.

Nina Dobrev recently reflected on some wise dating advice she received from her mother, which stated that beauty is more than skin deep when it comes to finding your soulmate.

During an interview for her rom-com Netflix Christmas film, Love Hard, about a journalist who is catfished by a man on a dating app, she mused about dating.

Natalie, her character, is a Los Angeles-based columnist who chronicles her disastrous dates.

She connects with a man named Tag from across the country who appears to be almost as good as their phone connection.

Natalie plans a Christmas surprise for Tag, only to discover that Tag is actually a guy named Josh.

The Christmas film follows all three characters on a quest for love and a deeper understanding of what it means to be in love.

Despite the fact that her character is catfished, Dobrev revealed that she and Josh agree that she will stay in town if he can connect her with Tag.

However, during her stay, she realizes that, while Tag is attractive on the outside, he isn’t the one with whom she develops a bond toward the end of the film.

“Your instinct is to flee if you’ve been catfished, but she was forced to stay in this case,” she told Glamour.

“Because she was forced to stay, she had the opportunity to get to know him better and fell in love with him as a result.”

“Beauty fades, but dumb lasts forever,” my mother once told me. “If you’re with the wrong match, the beauty will fade at some point, and you’ll be stuck.”

“That’s not to say Josh isn’t attractive,” she added.

“What’s great about this movie, and what sets it apart from other rom-coms, is that you don’t know who she’ll end up with until the very end, because they’re both great catches.”

One might be a good catfish catch, but the other isn’t a good match for her.”

Dobrev also revealed that she had a “vacation romance” with a guy who came to see her after their vacation was over.

She recalled, “I had someone fly from another continent to come see me because we had what I call a vacation romance.”

“After that, I went home and this person came to see me, and when he arrived, I realized it should have just been…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.