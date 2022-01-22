Beaux Raymond, the winner of Too Hot To Handle, is on the verge of becoming a millionaire after signing with a top agency.

Beaux Raymond, the winner of TOO HOT TO HANDLE, is on his way to becoming a millionaire in a matter of months.

The 24-year-old has joined Neon Management, a top London talent agency that also represents Joey Essex and Liberty Poole.

Beaux from Bexleyheath and Harry Johnson shared the 90,000 dollar prize fund for series 3 of the Netflix hit Too Hot To Handle.

Hot singletons are sent to a beautiful villa in Turks and Caicos, where they are told after 24 hours that any sexual contact is strictly prohibited, and that if they do, their prize money of (dollar)200,000 will be forfeited.

Beaux and Harry had their hearts set on other people, but they ended up falling in love with each other.

Except for Harry losing (dollar)4000 on some much-needed alone time, the couple managed to stick to the rules.

As the show drew to a close, the two announced their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

They beat out Nathan Soan, a South African model, and Georgia Hassarati, an Australian midwife, to win the cash prize, with Harry even admitting that he had fallen in love.

Fans are eager to know if the couple is still together as they attended a photocall together today.

Netflix has all ten episodes of Too Hot To Handle available now.