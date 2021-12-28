Bebe Rexha Posts An Emotional TikTok About Her Body Image Issues

Bebe Rexha is fessing up to her body image issues.

Rexha gave fans an “honest update” about her weight and the reason she’s been posting less on social media in a new video shared to TikTok on Monday.

“So, it’s the holidays,” a bare-faced Rexha began, “and I know we’re all supposed to be merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ which I am ish.”

When Rexha began talking about feeling embarrassed about gaining weight over the last year, telling fans she’s “the heaviest I’ve ever been,” the update quickly became emotional.

“I believe I am at my heaviest point in my life.”

“I just weighed myself, and I’m not sure I want to share the weight because I’m embarrassed,” the 32-year-old musician said before crying.

“It’s not only about that.”

In my own body, I just feel disgusting.”

The singer of “Baby, I’m Jealous” revealed that she has been unable to post due to her struggles with her body image, telling fans that she has been unable to post due to her struggles with her body image.

“I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel great in my skin, and I don’t want to post when I don’t feel good.”

And that’s the real reason why I haven’t been posting nearly as much in the last year or so as I used to.”

Updated in the open.

Rexha, who has previously discussed her body image and body positivity, explained that her body positive attitude stems from “a place of hurt” and “confusion,” and that she no longer knows how to “help” or “love” herself.

The choked-up singer ended her “honest update” there, but the openness and conversation are nothing new for the pop star, who has long advocated for embracing one’s body at any size.

She talked about how she wants her concerts to promote self-love back in November 2019 on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s always young girls, young boys, or daughters with their mothers,” she explained.

“… ”

‘I don’t care what anyone says, a number doesn’t define you,’ I say, and I think it’s critical for my fans to understand that I’m not attempting to be that.

“It doesn’t matter to me.”

Rexha spoke to ET’s Denny in July.

