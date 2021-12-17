Because a ‘Party Without Cocktails Is Just a Meeting,’ 4 Ina Garten Cocktails are Perfect for Holiday Entertaining

Ina Garten is known for her delectable recipes and her ability to entertain, particularly during the holidays.

However, a Christmas party is more than just about the food.

“A party without cocktails is just a meeting,” says the Barefoot Contessa, paraphrasing Julia Child.

Garten recommends including a special cocktail on your menu for your holiday party this year.

Finding the right cocktail to complement the dinner menu and theme is an important aspect of party planning.

You want to pick something that will add a touch of holiday cheer while also relieving some of the stress of the holidays.

And, of course, it must be delicious.

Garten shared her inventive holiday cocktail recipe, which she described as “part tequila, part Negroni,” on an episode of The Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food titled “A Barefoot Holiday.”

The cocktail is known as a Tegroni, according to Garten.

And it’s made with tequila, sweet Cinzano, and Campari in equal parts.

This cocktail should be served on the rocks, with a grapefruit peel on top, according to the Food Network star.

Garten shared a recipe for Sidecars with Dried Cherries during the 2019 Christmas season.

Lemons, sugar, dried cherries, good Cognac, and Grand Marnier liqueur are required for this drink.

“My Sidecars with Dried Cherries are a classic old-fashioned cocktail with a twist: I make them with freshly squeezed lemon juice, Cognac, and Grand Marnier, as well as dried cherries soaked in Cognac.”

They’re sweet and tart, and they’re the perfect cocktail for the holidays!!”

Garten included a recipe for another “perfect holiday cocktail” — the Pomegranate Gimlet — in his most recent cookbook, Modern Comfort Food.

To begin, chill martini glasses for at least one hour before serving.

In a large pitcher, combine the gin (Garten recommends Tanqueray), pomegranate juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice and pour in your drink mixture until it’s three-quarters full.

“Shake for 15 seconds (it’s a lot longer than you think!).”

Fill the frozen martini glasses halfway with the mixture and top with a teaspoon of pomegranate seeds and a slice of lime.

“Repeat with the rest of the drink mixture and serve ice cold,” Garten recommends.

