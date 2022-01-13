Because Degrassi is coming back, we know we’ll be able to make it.

We’re confident we’ll make it because Degrassi is returning.

A new Degrassi series is in the works, according to WarnerMedia Kids and Family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Whatever it takes, we’ll make time to watch the new Degrassi series.

On July 14, WarnerMedia Kids and Family announced that school has resumed and that a new season of the popular teen drama is in the works.

But don’t call this new Degrassi a reboot; according to the press release, it’s “a brand-new version of WildBrain’s award-winning youth franchise of the same name.”

“Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery,” the description teased, calling it “a reprise of the original teen drama.”

The new series, set in Toronto, follows a group of teenagers and teachers as they live in the shadow of events that both bring them together and tear them apart.”

The new series will consist of ten hour-long episodes and will premiere on HBO Max in 2023.

While fans of Degrassi: The Next Generation—which launched the careers of Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes, and others—might not like the idea of a new class, it’s worth remembering that DTNG was a reboot, starring some of the original Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High stars.

We can only hope that some of the Next Generation’s stars will appear in this new chapter.

Along with the news of the revival, WarnerMedia Kids and Family announced that all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation (later shortened to just Degrassi) will be available on HBO Max in the spring.

So, very soon, we’ll be able to relive Manny’s (Cassie Steele) on-again, off-again romance with Craig (Jake Epstein), watch Marco (Adamo Ruggiero) come out to his friends, and remember countless other storylines.

“The Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impression on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Warner Bros.’ Head of Kids and Family Programming.

“WildBrain continues to masterfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be enjoyed seamlessly on HBO Max,” says the press release.

While we wait for more information on this new series, keep up with your favorite Degrassi stars by checking out the list below.

