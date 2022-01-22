Because Duke thought he was ‘flirting with Fergie,’ Meat Loaf ‘grabbed Prince Andrew,’ yelling, ‘I don’t give a s**t who you are,’ and yelling, ‘I don’t give a s**t who you are,’ Meat Loaf ‘grabbed Prince Andrew,’ yelling, ‘I don’t give a s**t who you

After Prince Andrew allegedly tried to push him into a moat, MEAT Loaf allegedly grabbed him and yelled, “I don’t give a s**t who you are.”

Back in 1987, while filming the It’s a Royal Knockout TV show together, the late legendary singer boasted that he throttled the Duke of York.

After a physical altercation sparked by Andrew’s mistaken belief that Fergie was flirting with him, Meat claimed The Queen “hated” him.

Andrew became “jealous,” according to the power ballad legend, and tried to push him into the set’s water-filled moat.

Meat confronted Andrew and grabbed him, allegedly saying, “You can’t touch me.”

“I am a prince.”

“I don’t give a sh*t who you are,” Meat responded.

Along with wild claims that he once gave a ride to Charles Manson and that his car was commandeered by the secret service during the JFK assassination, Meat told many crazy stories over the years about his wild life.

And it’s reappeared as the world remembers the beloved I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) legend, who passed away today at the age of 74.

“It was a lot of fun.”

Meat said of his appearance on It’s a Royal Knockout in 2003, “I had a great time.”

“I think Andrew got a little jealous because Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little – I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this – I think Andrew got a little jealous because Fergie wasn’t exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little – I could be wrong, I’m just reading into this – I think Andrew got a little

For the most up-to-date information on Meat Loaf’s death, visit our live blog.

“Anyway, he pushed me into the water.”

He made an attempt to push me into the moat.

“So I grabbed him and he said, ‘You can’t touch me.'”

‘I’m a king,’ she says.

“If you try to push me into the moat, Jack, I don’t care who you are, you’re going in the moat,” I said.

The Bat out of Hell star was among the celebrities who took part in the star-studded charity game show, which included John Travolta, Gary Lineker, and Tom Jones.

Prince Andrew, his then-wife Sarah Ferguson, and his siblings Edward and Anne served as captains for the four teams.

All the celebrities competed in silly team games at Alton Towers in the TV showcase, which raised £1 million for the four charities. They were dressed in pantomime-esque tacky Royal garb.

I don’t care who you are; you’re gonna end up in the moat.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday in Texas, shot to fame with his…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.