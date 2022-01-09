Because fans ‘wanted more clovers,’ Gabrielle Union filmed additional ‘Bring It On’ scenes after the film wrapped.

Because fans ‘wanted more clover,’ Gabrielle Union filmed extra ‘Bring It On’ scenes after the movie wrapped.

While Bring It On was primarily focused on the Toros cheerleading squad, their Clover rivals (led by Gabrielle Union) nearly stole the show.

Union, 49, explained in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, January 8, alongside footage from the film, “Story time.”

“So, after the movie wrapped, we shot these snippets that you see here because test audiences wanted more of the Clovers.”

“So, we shot these only for the trailer and not for the movie to give the impression that we were in the movie more than we were,” she continued.

The LA’s Finest star previously starred alongside Kirsten Dunst in the 2000 comedy about two rival cheerleading squads competing for a national championship while dealing with allegations of cheating, new love, and plenty of teenage drama.

Union, for one, made headlines last year when she spoke candidly about her acting regrets while on set.

“I believe it was a blunder on my part.

In Bring It On, I was given complete creative control over Isis, and I chose respectability, class, and the high road because I felt like that would make her appropriate, the right kind of Black girl,” the You Got Anything Stronger? author told Good Morning America in September 2021.

“It’s forbidden for black girls to be angry.”

I muzzled her because she wasn’t displaying any signs of rage.

I would have allowed her to express her full humanity, which includes the ability to express rage when harmed.”

“When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions,” she explained at the time, “it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger.”

I had muzzled her and transformed her into this gracious, decent leader, but I was still the antagonist in that film.

I was shape-shifting for a character when I realized I was doing it to myself as well.

I wasn’t allowing myself to experience the full extent of my humanity.”

