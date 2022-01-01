Because he forgot his lines while singing, Al Pacino avoids musicals.

Al Pacino refuses to do musicals because he has a habit of forgetting his lines while singing.

Al Pacino has always been one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood.

The Devil’s Advocate star has portrayed a wide range of characters in a variety of genres, demonstrating his versatility.

But there is one genre of entertainment that Pacino will not enter: musicals, and it’s all because he once forgot his lines.

Al Pacino has performed on Broadway before.

Pacino once stated that he admired Broadway because of the freedom it provides.

“I’ve always felt most at ease in theater,” the Oscar winner told The New York Times.

“Because you’re out there, there’s a sense of freedom in it that I haven’t found anywhere else.”

He also claimed that if he lived in New York, he would “do even more.”

Despite his love of theater, Pacino did not find broadway musicals to be as comfortable.

Judy andamp; Liza andamp; Robert andamp; Freddie andamp; David andamp; Sue andamp; Me…: A Memoir, written by Pacino’s ex-manager Stevie Phillips, mentions Pacino auditioning for a musical.

Pacino tried out for Zorba in 1968, according to Phillips.

The audition did not go as planned, and he was supposed to sing “Luck Be a Lady.”

“‘Luck be a lady tonight,’ Al sang…

‘Luck be a lady tonight,’ says the narrator…

According to Page Six, Phillips wrote, “The lyrics had moved on, but Al hadn’t.”

“Now the stage manager appeared with the hook, a heavy right arm with which he ‘escorted’ Al off the stage.

‘So, how do you think I did?’ Al inquired innocently.

“Al, I don’t think a musical is your thing,” I finally said.

Pacino didn’t forget his lines while auditioning for Zorba on more than one occasion.

When Al Pacino starred in Danny Collins, he made history.

The film follows an elderly singer who transforms his life after receiving a 40-year-old letter from John Lennon of The Beatles.

Pacino took on the role of the title character, which required him to sing a lot.

Pacino, however, was reportedly nervous during one of his performances when he sang in front of a crowd, according to the Independent.

He was so engrossed that he forgot his lines.

“One thing you learn about singing in front of an audience is that holding onto the words is extremely difficult….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.