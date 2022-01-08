Because he was ‘intimidated’ by other rappers, The Notorious BIG wrote Lil Cease’s lyric.

In the early and mid-1990s, rappers The Notorious BIG and Lil Cease hung out together.

The two cousins, both from Brooklyn, are emcees who share a passion for music.

However, Biggie played a significant role in Cease’s career.

In his prime, The Notorious BIG was regarded as a master rapper.

He combined witty wordplay with original, never-before-heard rapping over beats.

Biggie and his childhood friends formed the hip-hop group Junior MAFIA in the mid-’90s, with Lil’ Cease and future rap star Lil’ Kim among its members.

Conspiracy, the group’s debut album, was released in 1995.

Lil’ Cease talked about his rap career and Biggie’s role in it in a VladTV interview from 2021.

He admitted, “I really started rapping after Biggie passed.”

“I had to write my album when I had to.”

Biggie used to write my raps for me before that.”

“However, everyone else [in Junior MAFIA]was writing their rhymes,” he went on.

“His main friends were me, Nino, Chico, Capone, and Bugsy.”

Nino, Capone, and Bugsy are all related to one another.

We didn’t rap; Chico, on the other hand, did.

He used to live on the opposite side of the building from Big.

He was rapping.

So, most of Junior MAFIA’s artists rapped; I just wasn’t one of them.

It was just an idea he had for me to perform with them for the entire year leading up to our record deal.”

Biggie teased Lil’ Cease about his rap skills, praising him for bonding with the other Junior MAFIA members but admitting that he didn’t fit in well.

“He’d see me rocking with them and say, ‘You got it, you just don’t rap,'” Cease recalled.

“He used to try to get me to rap, but I was intimidated because I was like, ‘This n**** is so nice, he’s so dope, I can’t write nothin’ near what the f*** this n**** is doin’.’

Biggie and Cease remained close after Biggie established himself as a solo artist.

Cease was mentioned in one of Biggie’s songs at one point, but not for a particularly good reason.

Cease lost control of the vehicle and crashed with Biggie and his then-girlfriend, rapper Charli Baltimore, in 1996.

Biggie’s song “Long Kiss Goodnight” from his Life After Death album, which was released just two weeks after his death, made a reference to the accident…

