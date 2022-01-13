Because I despise getting up early, I do my hair and put on a full face of makeup at night to avoid the morning rush.

I’m a slacker teacher who despises getting up early, so I do my hair and make-up at night to avoid the morning rush.

A TEACHER who despises getting up early curls her hair and puts on a full face of makeup before going to bed so she is ready to go when she wakes up.

The woman posted a video to TikTok, captioning it, “Get ready with me, teacher who gets ready at night because she refuses to wake up early (lazy edition).”

She was seen in the video pulling her hair back into a ponytail, spraying heat protectant spray on it, and curling sections of the pulled-back hair.

She then started applying her makeup with a hairband.

After that, concealer, foundation, powder, bronzer, brows, and mascara are applied.

The teacher then let her hair down to reveal bouncy curls, redid a few of them, and set them with hairspray.

She wrote at the end of the video, “Messy bun, coffee, leave.”

She then returned to TikTok the next morning to show off her morning routine, which included putting her hair up in a bun and dressing in a stylish black and white top and jeans.

Before heading out the door, she made an iced coffee with plenty of caramel syrup.

Despite the teacher’s obvious pride in her routine, the comments section was divided.

“….or just go to sleep instead of doing all that and wake up in the morning,” one user suggested.

“You’re either going to bed later or getting up earlier, but the amount is the same.”

“So… you sleep with all your makeup on…?” another person inquired, with others responding that if they slept with a full face of makeup on, their skin would break out.

Another woman wrote, “I physically can’t sleep in my makeup even if I’m blackout drunk because my skin is trash as it is.”

“I’m not a morning person either, but at this rate, I’d rather go without makeup,” someone else said.

One of the harsher comments said, “This should be illegal.”

Someone else wrote, “The makeup only took you five minutes….. pls do that in the morning! and you better wash your sheets daily!” The teacher responded, “That’s one more time I can hit the snooze button.”

Others praised her routine, with one commenting, “Guys don’t be mean, it’s genius!”

Someone else agreed, “To all the people who have hateful comments: it’s her facehair, her business.”

In the comments, the teacher added, “People are coming for my throat for doing what works for me.”

