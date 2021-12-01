Because I want more sex than he does, my partner lets me sleep with other men, which turns him on.

Marie Newberry enjoys kinky sex, but her partner Ben Elks does not, so he has allowed her to pursue her sexual fantasies with another man.

When the couple met 12 years ago, they were both into “vanilla” sex.

Marie, a 30-year-old full-time mother, shared her Fifty Shades Of Grey fantasies with Ben, a 31-year-old warehouse worker.

They are now planning a threesome because he was not interested.

“Ben isn’t into bondage or being submissive during sex, but it’s a huge turn-on for me,” Marie says.

“He’d be satisfied with a quickie, but I enjoy a lot of foreplay.”

“I’ve tried enticing Ben with fluffy handcuffs, but it feels forced, and neither of us enjoys it.”

I usually end up being the one who is submissive, but I really want to be the boss.

“We’re fortunate to have a strong relationship, and we’ve found a compromise over the years by being open with each other.”

“Ben wants me to be happy, and I want Ben to be happy.”

The Northampton couple met in college and have two children, ages six and five.

Their sexual preferences were the same back then.

“When we first got together, it was romantic and lasted for hours as we learned what we both enjoyed,” Marie says.

“My previous partners’ sex wasn’t great, and Ben knew exactly what to do.”

It was with him that I experienced my first orgasm.

“Then the kids arrived, and sex became rushed quickies before Ben had to go to work in the morning.”

“We wanted the kids to be close in age, so sex was only used to try to conceive.”

Although it was always rushed, we did it up to five times a day.

“Ben enjoyed the spontaneity, but I missed our long and intense sessions.”

With time, I felt more comfortable being open about what I wanted from sex.

“I was taken aback a few years ago when Ben said he wanted to watch me have sex with another man.

“It seemed like the ideal solution because I’d be able to do everything I wanted in the bedroom, and Ben would be pleased to see me.”

“It was thrilling, especially since I assumed I was the only one with the kinks.”

Ben would never have agreed to it if I had dated other men before him.”

Ben agreed to Marie having solo sex with a male friend in July of last year if she texted him before, during, and after.

“The plan was for Ben to be turned on by the prospect of me having sex with another man, and then we’d have incredible sex together,” she explains.

“It’s known as ‘hot-wifing,’ and we were intrigued…

