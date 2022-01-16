Because it was ‘casual,’ I didn’t wear makeup to meet my boyfriend’s friends; however, what he said next broke my heart.

Because it was ‘casual,’ I didn’t put on makeup to meet my boyfriend’s friends; however, what he said next broke my heart.

Isn’t it true that your partner is supposed to love you for who you are, warts and all?

Well, one woman has taken to TikTok to reveal her boyfriend’s toxic messages, and it’s safe to say we’re shocked.

You’d think your partner would be considerate and loving, but this woman’s boyfriend is anything but.

Lily Brown, a TikTok user, revealed that she and her boyfriend planned to go out for the evening to meet some of his friends.

Before going out for the evening, Lily used TikTok to share screen recordings of the messages with her boyfriend.

‘Here’s to being single in 2022,’ she captioned the video.

“Hey hey babe, have you started getting ready for tonight yet?” Lily’s boyfriend at the time asked, to which Lily replied, “Yeah I’m ready now.”

When Lily’s boyfriend asked, “Ooh, can I see?” the first red flag popped up for her.

“I haven’t done any makeup or anything for tonight, it’s just casual right?” Lily responded, to which her boyfriend replied, “Yeah babe but do you mind just putting a little bit on as you are meeting my mates and stuff for the first time?”

‘He’s joking, right?’ Lily wondered.

“Don’t want them thinking I’ve pulled a clapped one,” he added with a smile.

“My bf did not just call me CLAPPED,” Lily exclaimed, as she was taken aback by the cruel remark.

“First impressions and all that,” her boyfriend tried to justify his harsh remark, but the damage had already been done, and Lily declared, “Now I don’t want to go because you’ve made me feel bad about it.”

Instead of consoling and making amends with his girlfriend, the man responded, “Ugh babe, don’t bother then, either put something on your face or don’t turn up because I cba.”

“Why do I always end up with toxic men?” Lily wondered on TikTok after receiving her boyfriend’s messages.

Lily went on to say that she had dumped her boyfriend after receiving these toxic messages.

Lily’s video has clearly gotten a lot of attention, as it had only been live on TikTok for one day when this article was written, but it had already gotten 2.1 million views.

Her video has received 244.8k likes, 6,022 comments, and 6,307 shares on Facebook.

“There’s no way he thought it was okay to say that,” one person stated.

