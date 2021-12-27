Because it’s New Year’s Eve, is ‘Days of Our Lives’ pre-empted?

Due to New Year’s Eve, is ‘Days of Our Lives’ pre-empted?

If you’re a fan of Days of Our Lives, you know that the show is pre-empted from time to time.

Unfortunately, this week could be one of those times.

Everyone — including the networks — looks forward to the end of the year.

Days of Our Lives may be one of the pre-empted shows this week as a result.

The Olympic games were broadcast on NBC on July 23.

Days of Our Lives was thus canceled from July 23 to August 6.

To believe, you must see it.

The soap and all other non-sports shows were pre-empted, according to Soap Opera Network.

Fans of Days aren’t the only ones who haven’t been able to see their favorite show.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympics were originally postponed.

As more athletes test positive for the coronavirus and concerns about the virus’s variants grow, the Olympics remain a source of contention.

The show aired an all-new episode on NBC on Christmas Eve, which was Friday, December 24. If you missed the first airing of the show, you can watch it on Peacock.

A Very Salem Christmas, the first-ever Days Christmas film, is still airing on Peacock.

Several of Salem’s heroes teamed up to protect Ciara from the Mar-Devil in the December 24 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Mar-Devil was previously revealed to have overplayed her hand when it came to Ben and Ciara.

This alerted the pregnant newlywed to the Devil’s schemes.

Now it’s up to her to protect herself, her baby, and her obnoxious husband Ben!

Meanwhile, when Tripp went missing, Steve and Allie teamed up to look for him, and Jan’s plan continued to fall apart.

This meant Shawn and Bell would be “positively gobsmacked,” implying that things were about to get a lot worse.

Finally, Chad and Abigail received a surprise from Jack when he returned from Boston.

It had been a while since “Chabby” had graced the canvas, so it was refreshing to see them again.

For Days of Our Lives fans, there’s even more good news on the way!

Days of Our Lives fans…

