Because Lily James’ Pamela Anderson makeover was so convincing, Sebastian Stan, Lily James’ ‘Pam and Tommy’ co-star, didn’t recognize her after filming.

Sebastian Stan, Lily James’ co-star in ‘Pam and Tommy,’ didn’t recognize her after filming because her Pamela Anderson transformation was so convincing.

Pamela Anderson will be forever remembered as the Baywatch babe who ran alongside David Hasselhoff in her bright red bathing suit along the beaches of Southern California.

With recurring appearances on VIP and Home Improvement, as well as the lead role of a sexy bounty hunter in the 1996 film Barb Wire, the former Playboy model and actor was a mainstay of 1990s television.

Anderson made headlines when she married Tommy Lee, the drummer for Mötley Crüe, after only knowing him for 96 hours.

Pam and Tommy, a upcoming Hulu biopic, chronicles their tumultuous and often erotic relationship that became tabloid fodder.

Lily James, a British actress, transformed into the blonde bombshell, and co-star Sebastian Stan couldn’t tell the difference.

On February 2, 2022, the highly anticipated limited series will premiere on Hulu and Disney(plus).

Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen star in Pam and Tommy.

The premiere date for the Hulu Original Series is February 2nd.

The eight-episode biopic, based on the true story of Anderson and Lee’s whirlwind romance, focuses heavily on the now-infamous sex tape the couple made on their honeymoon in 1995.

Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, “the real-life electrician who discovered the couple’s tape in a safe that he stole from Lee’s home,” according to Insider. “The tape was sold and went viral upon its distribution on the Internet,” they added.

According to Elle, several million people watched the “tabloid royalty” share their most intimate moments just a few months after the video tape was released to the public.

“The tape made an estimated (dollar)77 million in less than 12 months on legitimate sales,” according to Rolling Stone, “the tape made an estimated (dollar)77 million in less than 12 months on legitimate sales.”

When photos of the actors who will play the sex symbol and rocker in the new series Pam andamp; Tommy were released recently, the internet nearly exploded.

