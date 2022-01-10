Because my baby is vegan, trolls have threatened to contact child services; however, she is happy and healthy, and they need to get her out.

My baby is vegan, and trolls have threatened to contact child services, but she is happy and healthy, and they need to get her out.

A MUM who has faced backlash for raising her child as a vegan insists that the most important thing is that she is happy and healthy.

Tasj Rose took to TikTok to respond to a follower’s suggestion that child services be contacted, writing over the video, “So they can say what? That she’s happy and healthy?”

“She’s well cared for, happy, and healthy, and that’s all that matters,” she wrote alongside the video.

Her response, on the other hand, did little to deter trolls on the video from making similarly venomous remarks.

“You’re guilty of child abuse if that baby ever develops any health issues as a result of that,” one person wrote.

“This does not sit well with me.”

“You don’t have to force your baby to be vegan just because you’re vegan,” said another.

“There’s nothing she needs from meat that she can’t get from something else,” Tasj said in another video.

“Of course! She can decide for herself when she’s old enough,” she responded to another commenter who asked if she’d give her daughter the option of moving away from a vegan diet when she’s older.

Others applauded Tasj for doing what she thought was best for her and her child.

“There’s literally nothing wrong with this as long as she’s getting everything she needs,” someone wrote.

“A plant-based diet has been proven to be more beneficial,” another person said. “I’m a meat eater, but my baby doesn’t eat meat.”

“She has everything I have, except meat,” says the narrator.

“Your baby appears to be healthy and happy, and the mother is lavishing love and attention on her child while playing with her,” a third person added.

“Leave her alone and focus on your own lives and just genuinely get a grip,” another person added.

