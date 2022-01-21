Because my daughter is too self-centered to be a mother, I’ve had to have two more children to carry on the family name.

A WOMAN’S seemingly innocuous Facebook post has revealed one of the major divides between Generation X and those much younger.

The person, who claimed to be a Gen Xer, expressed dissatisfaction with her Millenial daughter’s refusal to have children, so she took matters into her own hands and had two more children to continue the family name.

It’s no secret that Millenials have fewer children than their parents.

Millenial Gina Tomaine explained why this is happening among her peers in an op-ed for Philadelphia Magazine.

“Babies born in the United States in 2018 were at their lowest level in 32 years.”

She wrote, “None of this should come as a surprise.”

“Millennials… have a different perspective on the world than our forefathers.

“At every turn, my generation has questioned our parents’ conventional paths, preferring instead to try to build a future that is more in line with what we value, what we believe is better.”

However, this new way of thinking hasn’t won over Millenial parents, and one woman became so frustrated with her daughter that she decided to take matters into her own hands.

A screenshot of a Facebook post shared to Twitter read, “I’m Gen X, and I have a huge problem with how I’m left carrying the weight for Millenials.”

The 42-year-old woman went on to say that her 22-year-old daughter has decided she doesn’t want to have children and is planning to be sterilized soon.

“Those souls who need to come into our family for ancestral or karmic reasons, however, must still be born,” the post continued.

“Now I’m stuck giving birth to and raising two babies who should have been hers but can’t because she’s too selfish to have children.”

The rant sparked a heated debate about sterilization and having children, with some Millenials complaining that they never seem to win.

“It’s exhausting as a Millenial to still be blamed for everything,” one user said.

“The ‘Have a baby and use their existence to distract you from your problems’ industry is dead,” a second person tweeted.

Another sympathizer admitted that she had been asked about starting a family since she was 18.

A fourth user pointed out that a 22-year-old is actually from Generation X, but regardless, having a child is not a requirement for anyone.

