Because my husband lost a bet, I got to name our daughter after my favorite song, and I don’t care if he despises it.

Because my husband lost a bet, I got to name our daughter after my favorite song, and I don’t care if he hates it.

SELECTING A NAME FOR YOUR BABY CAN BE TOUGH.

However, one mother had a brilliant idea for helping her daughter choose a name, and it involved a bet with her partner.

AMosley9, a TikTok user, posted a video of herself washing her bottles while rocking her baby daughter in a sling while listening to Dolly Parton’s smash hit Jolene.

She wrote on top of the video, “When your husband loses a bet and you get to name your daughter after your favorite song that your husband despises.”

The video has been viewed over 159,000 times, and in the comments section, viewers were split on the name.

One person wrote, “I wanted to name our puppy but my fiance wouldn’t let me,” while another added, “If I could have another (baby) and it was a girl this would be it.”

Someone else wrote, “My daughter’s name is Jolene, and it’s my favorite song because it’s the first song I sang Karaoke to.”

“Ughhhh I begged to name our daughter Jolene last year, I love the name,” another person revealed.

“She’s Coral, and her father abhors the song.”

Others weren’t so fond of the moniker, with one writing, “Oh hell nah.

“I don’t blame him at all; I despise that song solely because it is my middle name, which was given to me in honor of my great grandparents.”

Another person said, “Bruh, my name is Jolene, and I despise it.”

The TikToker isn’t the only one who has given her baby a name.

According to BabyCenter, it was the 501st most popular name for girls in 2021.

However, this is a 53-place improvement over last year’s ranking.

In other parenting news, this mother has shared a simple tip for dealing with matted hair on dolls.

Trolls aren’t fond of this mother’s choice of a name for her daughter, but she claims she’s unconcerned about the backlash.

And this adolescent gave birth in her living room before school, despite the fact that she had no idea she was pregnant.