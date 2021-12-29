Because my mother despised my ex-boyfriend, she pretended to be me and catfished my now-husband on Hinge.

Because she despised my ex-boyfriend, my mother pretended to be me and catfished my now-husband on Hinge.

It’s almost a rite of passage to date someone your mother disapproves of at some point.

Rather than watching helplessly as her daughter dated the wrong types of men, Chloe’s mother decided to act.

After a particularly traumatic break-up, the former actress explained how her mother took control of her love life in a series of viral TikTok videos.

“This is the story of my VERY Jewish mother catfishing my now British husband on a dating app,” Chloe said.

“What I mean is that if you were a single Jewish boy in New York City or Los Angeles three or four years ago and were on [Hinge, Bumble, Raya, JSwipe, and The League], there’s a good chance you had a hot conversation with this woman.

“[She’s] my mother, and she pretended to be me on every dating app out there.”

If we’ve learned anything from noughties rom-coms, it’s that this is the kind of thing a controlling yet adoring mother does behind her daughter’s back – but Chloe actually gave her mother her full approval.

“I was fully aware of the situation,” she continued, “which is why I feel compelled to tell you guys the back story of how we got here so you can fully appreciate the tragic mental state I must have been in.”

Chloe had been dating the “wannabe musicianwaiter” who lived upstairs from her Manhattan flat just before her mother became involved.

Chloe moved in with him to save money, and the two listed her flat on AirBnB so she could “pursue her non-existent theatre career without having to work in a bar.”

“This relationship started going south and fast because my boyfriend refused to tell my brother – with whom we LIVED – that we were doing this whole thing,” she explained.

As a result, he became irritated with Chloe’s constant presence.

“There was all this tension,” she continued, “and then one night I came home to find all my belongings pulled out of the closets and my brother standing in the living room.”

“He then proceeded to dump me in favor of my boyfriend, who was hiding upstairs in his brother’s room.”

Chloe, understandably, got out of there as quickly as she could and stayed at a nearby hotel.

“I was at this point…

