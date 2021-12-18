Because of a Jennifer Lopez moment, Ben Affleck reaches out to his kids with the “highest form of success” (exclusive)

Because of a Jennifer Lopez moment, Ben Affleck reaches the “highest form of success” with his kids (exclusive)

Ben Affleck isn’t keeping up with all the rumors about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old actor stunned on the red carpet with his lady love at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the Los Angeles premiere of his film The Tender Bar.

Lopez looked stunning in a sheer sky blue gown, while Affleck wore a three-piece Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

While the couple displayed some PDA on the red carpet, Affleck remained tight-lipped about his relationship with the 52-year-old actress during an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier.

“I am a big sports guy, I’m not a big meme guy, I don’t follow the memes,” Affleck said to ET when asked about becoming a meme while sitting courtside with Lopez at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

My children enjoy the memes.

My kids believe that becoming a meme is the pinnacle of success in life, so despite outward appearances, they must be proud of me.”

Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, has three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

Affleck has stated that he will not respond to any online memes.

“If I started commenting on all the memes on the Internet, I’d have to be witty, which I’m not capable of.”

I simply don’t have that, so I’ll let it speak for itself.”

He wouldn’t say whether he plans to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

“I’m at the premiere of Tender Bar tonight,” he said.

Lopez, on the other hand, created a touching montage video to honor her mother.

“Thank you so much for being so patient with me, for always encouraging me to believe that I could achieve anything I set my mind to,” she expressed gratitude to her mother.

“You really, really convinced me.”

And I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of things and realize a lot of my goals, with a lot more ahead of me.

And that seed you planted was instrumental in molding me into the person I am today.”

