Because of a police protection dispute, Harry and Meghan Markle may not return to the UK for the Prince Philip memorial.

If their police protection dispute is not resolved in time, royal sources say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may skip Prince Philip’s memorial.

A memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of last year, will be held in the spring of this year, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Meghan and Harry were expected to attend, but the duke’s presence is becoming increasingly doubtful after he filed a lawsuit against the UK government over his lack of security.

“If Harry leaves, he’ll want security for himself and his family,” a royal source told Page Six.

“Security is required if and when he returns to the United Kingdom.”

Harry intends to sue the government to reclaim the security he lost when he stepped down from the throne.

Until then, the duke’s legal representatives have stated that he and his family will be “unable to return” to the United Kingdom.

“It wouldn’t at all surprise me if they didn’t come back,” Royal biographer Phil Dampier told Infosurhoy when asked if the Sussexes would return for Philip’s memorial.

I believe the security provides them with a good reason not to.

“Harry might come because it looks good from a public relations standpoint.”

“If he comes, he will be chastised, and if he doesn’t, he will be chastised – he will appear disrespectful to his grandfather, whom he adored – so Harry may come, but I’d be very surprised if Meghan does.”

“In the current climate, flying around for one-off events isn’t a very good look,” the expert continued. “I think if [the memorial visit]was combined with a few days and a serious attempt to sit down with his brother and father and try and talk things through, you can see the point, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift.”

The spring memorial service for Harry’s late grandfather, who died at the age of 99, coincides with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Sussexes would be able to introduce their daughter, Lilibet, to the Royal Family at this time.

However, security concerns have cast doubt on their ability to attend the festivities.

“While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not,” a legal representative for the Duke said of his departure from the UK.

He and his family haven’t been threatened.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, that security is unable to replace the necessary police…

