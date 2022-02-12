Because of its socially conscious message, Janet Jackson kept her ‘Rhythm Nation’ album hidden from her record label.

Because of its socially conscious message, Janet Jackson kept her ‘Rhythm Nation’ album a secret from her record label.

Janet Jackson’s albums, including her iconic 1989 album Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, have had a significant impact on music over the years.

It was revolutionary at the time for several reasons, one of which was the political messages it contained.

While Jackson was passionate about incorporating her ideas into her music, her record label was initially resistant.

When it came to her career, Janet Jackson didn’t have much of a say: she was the youngest child in the famous Jackson family, which had risen to fame thanks to her brothers and their band, The Jackson 5.

Jackson used to perform with her family on their TV show and in various stage performances as a child.

Her solo career began in 1982, the same year that her brother Michael released his hit album Thriller.

But it wasn’t until 1986, with her Control album, that she broke through.

With her album Rhythm Nation 1814, she changed music forever three years later.

For years, pop music was supposed to be lighthearted and entertaining for the listener, rather than delving into current events.

Jackson wanted to confront the day’s most pressing issues head-on with Rhythm Nation, which polarized critics as she sang openly about racism, poverty, and substance abuse.

In her 2022 docuseries Janet Jackson, Jackson reflected on the making of Rhythm Nation 1814.

She stated that all of her music, including Rhythm Nation, came from her heart.

“I enjoy the creative process,” she proudly stated.

“A lot of people think I just go into the studio and sing a song, but I actually write.”

I write melodies and lyrics.”

She knew she wanted to incorporate modern-day topics into her lyrics when it came time to record her follow-up to Control.

Jimmy Jam, her longtime collaborator and producer, admitted that he didn’t think Rhythm Nation would fly with her record label, A&M Records.

“She’s discussing race relations, as well as crime, drugs, and a lack of education.”

And that wasn’t the type of song that was popular at the time,” he admitted.

“It was a bit of a risk with Rhythm Nation.”

We were well aware that releasing a socially conscious album was probably not what the record company or anyone else thought we should be doing.

So we kept it a secret!”

