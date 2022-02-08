Because of jealousy, Stevie Nicks ended her relationship with a young musician.

Because of jealousy, Stevie Nicks’ relationship with a young musician ended.

Stevie Nicks has dated a number of musicians.

She dated artists, producers, and managers over the course of her career.

Nicks started dating a younger musician when she was two decades into her career.

The relationship started out well, but it was cut short due to jealousy.

Her tumultuous relationship with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham is Nicks’ most well-known.

When they were in high school, they met at a party and performed a song together.

Buckingham was so moved by the experience that he invited Nicks to join his band two years later.

Nicks and Buckingham found massive success when they joined Fleetwood Mac after separating from their band and struggling to make it as a duo.

1977 pic.twitter.commbz7mgatv3 Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Their relationship, however, did not fare as well as their career, and the couple split up while working on their second album with Fleetwood Mac.

Despite this, Nicks once stated that she believed their bond would never fade.

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks’ “electric crazy attraction” “never dies, never will die, never will go away,” she told MTV in 2009.

“He’s married, he’s content, and he’s the father of three lovely children whom I adore.”

He’s found a good, happy, calm, safe place, but Lindsey and I will always be who we are to each other.”

Nicks started dating a younger musician in the late 1990s.

Nicks had already achieved multiplatinum status with Fleetwood Mac and her solo career at this point.

She’d collaborated with a number of well-known musicians.

She became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite the fact that her career had slowed, she was still one of the most well-known musicians alive.

Her date was a younger musician whose career had come to a halt.

Nicks initially assisted him with advice as well as love and support.

Nicks, on the other hand, received a significant cash advance in a publishing deal shortly after they started dating, and she didn’t believe her boyfriend was happy for her.

According to Stephen Davis’s book Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, Nicks said, “I was tickled and thrilled and I made the mistake of telling someone who was struggling in this business.”

I could tell he didn’t think it was… as soon as the words left my mouth.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.