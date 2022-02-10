Because of my size 22 curves, trolls call me ugly, but I earn £10K per month to prove them wrong; if I were skinny, I’d make a lot less.

SIZE 22 Danielle Gardiner is a plus-size model who earns up to £10,000 per month.

She’s been called ugly and trolled for her figure, but she doesn’t seem to mind.

She claims she is making more money now that she is 33 and models swimwear with “big thighs, stretch marks and all,” than she would if she was skinny.

Danielle, who is single and has two children, Noah, ten, and Leah, four, adores her curves and works as a model for big-name brands like Nike and Pretty Little Thing.

“I get paid a fortune for being fat,” she says, adding that if she were slim, she wouldn’t be modeling or have 128,000 Instagram followers.

I wouldn’t have stood out because there are so many skinny models.

“A modelling shoot costs around £650, and I usually do two a week.”

“When I’ve modeled a bikini and posted photos on social media, people have said that I shouldn’t be wearing it for my size because I’m not ‘little or pretty.'”

“I’ve been called a man and told I’m too fat to model — all sorts of things have been said to me.”

“I don’t give a damn because I’m successful because of my size.”

When I was a size 10, I could never have made it as a model.

“There are a lot of small girls trying to make it big in this industry.”

It’s extremely competitive, and staying slim is a huge priority.”

Meanwhile, Rebel Wilson, 41, recently admitted that she chose comedy roles due to her size.

“I knew I was a bigger girl, so I was like, ‘You just got to embrace it,” the Pitch Perfect star, who played Fat Amy, said.

That’s why I chose comedy acting because I knew how powerful comedians can be.”

Rebel, who is now 5st lighter, did admit that her size had hampered her acting career.

Danielle, from Hornchurch, Essex, on the other hand, is making the most of her larger frame.

She can earn up to £10,000 per month from influencing alone, on top of her modelling jobs, which bring in an average of £15,000 per year.

She is a model diversity ambassador for Models of Diversity, a charity that advocates for a greater diversity of models in the industry.

She is known for modeling lingerie, swimwear, activewear, and glam wear.

“I get up to 40 products a week, including clothes, gym gear, and handbags, which I post on Instagram,” Danielle explains.

I charge £350 to £550 per post, with a three-slide story charging £350.

“I set up individual shoots for each product, so it’s a lot of work.”

My ambition is to…

