Because of one Izzie scene, Ellen Pompeo is ‘terrified’ to let her daughter watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Because of one Izzie scene, Ellen Pompeo is ‘terrified’ to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ with her daughter.

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running and most popular dramas on television, and it is the show that put Shonda Rhimes’ brand of chaotic storytelling on the map.

The show began airing in 2005 and is now in its 18th season.

While fans have long speculated whether the series is approaching its inevitable conclusion, Ellen Pompeo’s portrayal of titular character Meredith Grey is undeniably the show’s heart.

Pompeo’s career has been defined by her portrayal of the doctor through all of her dramatic twists and turns, and it’s something she’ll undoubtedly want to share with her own children at some point.

One scene in particular, involving a long-dead character, gives Pompeo pause.

Pompeo had a smattering of success in Hollywood prior to landing the part of Meredith Grey.

After a few guest appearances on television in the late 1990s, she shifted her focus to film, landing small roles in films such as Catch Me if You Can (2002) and Old School (2003).

Pompeo’s career was unquestionably altered by his appearance on Grey’s Anatomy in 2005.

While Pompeo has always been gracious and positive about her role, she admits that she has been in the role “too long,” noting that she has forgotten entire scenes from previous episodes.

However, Pompeo will never forget at least one scene.

In fact, she is unable to watch the show with her daughter.

Pompeo’s daughter, Stella Ivery, is 12 years old, according to Insider.

Although many of the tween’s friends watch the occasionally racy (especially for primetime) drama, Pompeo has deemed it inappropriate for her daughter.

Pompeo elaborated on the decision by referring to a memorable scene from years ago.

While Pompeo admits that she doesn’t recall every detail of every scene, and that some of the explicit content may have been implied rather than shown, she is certain of one thing.

“Listen, there’s at least one scene in which a character — not me — has sex with a ghost.”

“I had oral sex with a ghost,” Pompeo said in a podcast with Ellen Pompeo.

The scene she’s referring to did, in fact, take place.

It was a part of a story…

