Because of ‘piracy fears,’ Spider-Man: No Way Home has been ruled out of the Bafta Film Awards in 2022.

After Sony refused to upload the £1 billion box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home to a private streaming platform used by the film body’s voting members, the film was excluded from the Baftas.

After failing to meet eligibility requirements, Bafta informed its 6,500 members that the superhero film would not be considered for the 2022 awards.

All films in contention must be uploaded to Bafta View, a members-only streaming platform, under a new system instituted to ensure a more diverse nominations list.

Before voting, members are required to watch up to 15 randomly assigned films.

Despite the fact that Bafta’s membership includes the best and brightest in the film industry, Sony is said to have refused to allow the Spider-Man film to be streamed on the organization’s private platform due to piracy concerns.

Despite the pandemic, the film, starring Tom Holland, has brought audiences back to theaters, and it was considered a long shot for a Best Picture nomination at the Baftas and Oscars.

The UK awards, which will be held on March 13, are expected to have a big impact on the Oscars, which will be held a fortnight later.

Other blockbusters, such as Warner Bros.’ The Matrix Resurrections, are viewable on the Bafta platform despite having a “cinema-only” release at the moment.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and thus did not qualify for entry,” Bafta said.

“All films must be made available to voting members on Bafta View prior to the close of Round One voting to ensure fairness and parity for all titles, as outlined in our rulebook, and the film was not made available by the distributor.”

The first round of Bafta voting ended last week, and the longlists will be revealed on Wednesday.

A new round of voting will begin on Friday.

Members of the Bafta have expressed dissatisfaction with the new viewing system, which has replaced a mass mailing of DVDs.

Members must use an HDMI cable to cast movies from their laptop to their TV.

Some people have discovered that their casting has been thwarted by extra security measures or that they have been forced to watch a film that has been obscured by obtrusive.

