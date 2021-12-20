Because of Salmonella concerns, a popular brand of bagged salad has been recalled.

Due to Salmonella concerns, a popular brand of bagged salad has been recalled.

Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit is being voluntarily recalled, according to Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

The recall was issued after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued test results that indicated possible contamination.

The Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, according to a press release.

The recalled salad kit may have also been distributed in other Canadian provinces and territories, according to Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

Consumers in those areas should check their bags of Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit to make sure they aren’t affected by the recall.

The UPC for the recalled items is 0 30223 06038 3, and the best before code is 2021 DE 11 TFRS328A17.

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc., on the other hand, stated that no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of yet.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can infect a wide range of foods.

Salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness, can be contracted by eating contaminated products.

Salmonellosis symptoms, such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, usually appear 12 to 72 hours after exposure.

Although the illness usually lasts four to seven days and requires no treatment, the infection can sometimes spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, necessitating hospitalization.

“Salmonella-contaminated food may not appear or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.”

The recall warns that “young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes fatal infections.”

“Short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea can occur in otherwise healthy people.”

Severe arthritis could be one of the long-term consequences.”

Those who have recalled products should not consume them, according to Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

Recalled items should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Salmonella symptoms should be reported to your doctor if you have them.

